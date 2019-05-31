Virginia Beach police say multiple people hurt in shooting:Breaking

Update: The police say 11 people were killed in shooting at Virginia Beach municipal center.
The suspect is dead.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded. They say a suspect has been taken into custody after Friday afternoon’s shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.
There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
A spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk said the bureau is responding to assist Virginia Beach police. She did not have specifics on how many people have been hurt.
A spokesman for Sentara Princess Anne Hospital told The Virginian-Pilot that one patient had been sent to the hospital and another person was brought to Virginia Beach General Hospital.
A police spokesman told the newspaper the shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is next door to City Hall.