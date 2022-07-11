JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MilitaryX hosted a virtual job fair for veterans in the City of Jackson on Monday, July 11.

Leaders of the MilitaryX said they are helping those individuals who served as a veteran to seek employment immediately. MilitaryX wants to provide more valuable resources to those individuals that have fought for the country by connecting them with recruiters over the biggest companies.

According to MilitaryX, 75% of resumes online never make it to the recruiter. Sixty-percent of those jobs are found through networking. MilitaryX want to change those numbers.

The job fair featured 11 top brand businesses such as: Apple, the Department of Justice, Southwest, Honeywell, HP, AT&T, Amazon, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Uber, and UPS.

Leaders of MilitaryX encouraged participants who registered to update their resumes and bring several copies to the virtual job fair.

Once participants registered for the event, they were able to get interviews with participating companies all in the same location and day.

MilitaryX will host more virtual job fairs in the upcoming months. The next job fair will be held Thursday, August 11.

This event is free and open to all veterans. To register, click here.