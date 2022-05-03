JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson will celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week May 1-7, 2022, with multiple activities in the city.

The week’s highlight is the Capital Area Tourism Summit, being held Wednesday, May 4, at the Jackson Convention Complex. The summit allows the local tourism community opportunities for exposure to national tourism trends and best practices. Two-time Pulitzer finalist, author, speaker, radio host, and syndicated editorial cartoonist, Marshall Ramsey, will be the keynote speaker.

“We are honored to host the second Capital Area Tourism Summit to celebrate and amplify the impact of the future of travel,” said Dr. Rickey Thigpen, President and CEO of Visit Jackson. “The hope for the summit is to maximize effectiveness and productivity for the collective hospitality industry, which has proven to be resilient during a global pandemic. It’s time for us to grow and continue to thrive as we enter an endemic stage.”

Other activities slated for the week include:

Visit Jackson’s City With Soul Spotlight Series event at the JXN Welcome Center (Thursday, May 5, 11 am – 1:30 pm), featuring a food truck and live music.

A community service project for Good Samaritan Center, culminating with a donation drop-off on Friday.

Saturday’s Mississippi Makers Fest at the Two Mississippi Museums and the Mississippi Raiders arena football game.

To be a part of the Good Samaritan Center donation drive, Visit Jackson will collect clothing (socks and underclothing are in need) and non-perishable food and personal care items. Donors can drop off donations at the spotlight series event at the JXN Welcome Center on Thursday or throughout the week and the Visit Jackson Offices until 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 6.