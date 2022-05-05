JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With National Travel & Tourism Week underway, Visit Jackson made many efforts to bring this celebration to Jackson in a special way.

National Travel & Tourism Week is a week for tourism professionals and facilities across the nation to celebrate what tourism means to their communities and to place a value on what travel does for our economy.

As the city celebrates its bicentennial year, Visit Jackson connected National Travel & Tourism Week with their ‘Spotlight Series.’ The series recognizes community-oriented people to celebrate the attraction that they bring into the community. Thursday’s ‘Spotlight Series’ candidate was Steak & Chicken food truck.

“It’s refreshing to celebrate what we do on the daily basis,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore, director of communications for Visit Jackson. “It’s just a good day to celebrate tourism as a whole.”

Tourists and local citizens of the Jackson-metro area were able to purchase food from the selected food trucks and have an opportunity to engage with each other.

“I think that this is a great thing anytime you can increase tourism, specifically for the city of Jackson and surround areas is a great thing. So, the more we can promote, the better,” said Shannon Dyse, a neighbor.

Other activities that will celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week will be the Mississippi Makers Fest at the Two Mississippi Museums and the Mississippi Raiders football game held on Saturday, May 7.

Visit Jackson will also be collecting clothing and personal items for the Good Samaritan Center. Donations can be dropped off at the JXN Welcome Center until Friday, May 6.