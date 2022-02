JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson named their 29th annual Hometown Heroes in a virtual awards held Thursday, February 3.

The categories included Industry Employees Travel, Meeting and Group Tour Planners, Festival and Event Organizers, 2022 SUMITT Awards, Shining Example Awards, Visionary Award.

Amongst the list of winners, WJTV 12 News was recognized as one of the Shining Example recipients.

To view the full presentation and winners, click here.