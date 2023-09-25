JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson announced an initiative to revitalize the Jackson Downtown Convention and Central Business Districts.

“First impressions matter,” said Visit Jackson President and CEO Dr. Rickey Thigpen. “The JCC’s (Jackson Convention Complex) visual appeal influences event organizers’ decisions, driving economic benefits. Our project aims to attract tourists, residents, and businesses alike, boosting revenue for the city. But we’re not limited to the JCC’s walls: we’ll beautify surroundings and pathways, making Jackson more appealing to large events.”

Many of the sidewalks and parking meters on Farish Street, between Capitol Street and the JCC, have been painted “City With Soul” purple. Large banners have been hung and sidewalk graphics have been applied to indicate the route between one of the host hotels for this week’s Southeastern Tourism Society, the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown.

“Our mission is to make Downtown Jackson, clean, safe and bustling,” said John Gomez, President of Downtown Jackson Partners. “We recognize the importance of aesthetics to our community and wholeheartedly welcome the opportunity to partner with Visit Jackson and the city on these beautification efforts.”

Visit Jackson leaders said they’re working with city leaders to maintain sidewalks and pathways and add lighting and surveillance improvements.