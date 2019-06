Visitation for Sen. Thad Cochran at Ole Miss Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - Services honoring the life of the late Senator Thad Cochran began Sunday with a visitation at the Robert C. Khayat Law Center at Ole Miss.

WJTV12's Jade Bulecza spoke with family and friends who knew Senator Cochran and said he did so much for Ole Miss, the state and the country.