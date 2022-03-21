JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The visually impaired citizens in Jackson said they rely on the handy-lift bus using the service daily. However, they said the JTRAN buses are not preforming to their previous standard.

“Because we’ve been told that the handy-lift service that the city is the reason we’re not being picked up on time. We’re not able to be dropped off on time. We’ve been told that they have to follow certain protocols,” said James Felles, who is visually impaired.

City official Kia Williams said the bus service modified routes and time due to the driver shortage, but they are working to fix the issue.

“We are presently in the process of hosting a graduating a class of drivers. We’re looking for that situation to start changing in a month and a half to two months from now. We’re hoping residents have the opportunity to see a major improvement once that happens,” said Williams.

She said the city is currently hiring bus drivers, as well as looking into providing other resources to accommodate citizens transportation needs.

“We’re continuing to look to hiring drivers. We’re also discussing other types of provisions to calm some of the stress on the residents. As of right now unfortunately, there is not a whole lot that we can do. So, hopefully once this graduation class happens in a couple of weeks or so or in about in a month and a half or so we will see some major improvements,” said Williams.

Williams said the new bus driver cohort is expected to graduate in April. Citizens should expect to see an improvement in routes and fewer time delays.