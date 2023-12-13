JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The voice of the Dixie National Rodeo has died.

“With great sadness I learned this morning my good friend, the one and only Mike Mathis passed away and went to be with the Lord,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.).

Mathis was the voice of the Dixie National Rodeo for more than 25 years.

“His voice and presence will be missed, but his life and positive legacy will live on in our Rodeo and beyond. Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family, Shan. We are praying for you,” Gipson said.