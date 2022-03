BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram and the Terry High School Football team are looking for volunteers to help with Great American Clean-Up 2022, which will be held on Saturday, April 2.

Volunteers will be assigned to plant flower beds and help pick up trash.

The event will start at 8:00 a.m., and volunteers will meet at Davis Road Park.

For additional questions, contact Alderwoman Diandra Hosey at 601-670-6649.