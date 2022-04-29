JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southwest Mississippi chapter of the Red Cross and the Jackson Fire Department will host the Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation and home fire safety event on Saturday, May 14.

The goal of the event is to install 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country during May. Volunteers are needed to help install over 800 smoke detectors throughout Ward 6.

No experience is needed. Training will be provided. Volunteers are also needed to canvass throughout the neighborhood.

Click here to volunteer. Neighbors who live in Ward 6 can click here to request a free smoke alarm and installation.