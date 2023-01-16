JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keep Jackson Beautiful partnered with the Junior League of Jackson to hold a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event was also meant to pay respect to local civil rights activist, the late Ineva May Pittman, who recently died in a house fire.

A beautification project took place in the park named after her.

“I think it’s really cool to bring the community together. We’ve got a lot of folks out here from North Jackson and Rankin County who maybe don’t see this part of Jackson, seeing some of the things we can contribute to help with the city. Pretty stoked to see folks from all over to try to do something productive to help out the city,” said Chris Ellis, a volunteer.

Multiple organizations took part in the clean up project in an effort to hopefully inspire others to help keep their communities clean.

Volunteers helped pass out bags to the homeless, remove litter, plant flowers and sanitize the pavilion. Some even assisted in removing the illegal dumping materials at the old Atmos Energy site.

“It’s something that is needed more throughout the city. We’re hoping that this will garner more excitement around working together and keeping the city beautiful. Working in partnership with everybody, no matter what background they are, what color they are. Everybody is working hand-in-hand to make a collective effort to keep our city beautiful,” said Alicia Crudup, executive director of Keep Jackson Beautiful.

Crudup saidthey’re working to keep areas as clean as possible.