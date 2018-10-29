Local News

Vote on liquor and wine sales set in south Mississippi city

COLLINS, Miss. (AP) - Voters in one south Mississippi city will decide this week whether they want wine and liquor to be sold along with beer.
 
WDAM-TV reports Collins will hold a referendum on wine and liquor sales on Tuesday.
 
Beer sales have been legal in the city limits for decades, although surrounding Covington County prohibits all alcohol sales.
 
Collins City Clerk Suzette Davis reports more than 20 people have already voted absentee.
 
Mississippi has six remaining counties where no alcohol is available for sale anywhere in the county, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue
