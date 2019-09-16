Vote set on alcohol sales in 1 of Mississippi’s dry counties

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) – It could soon be possible to buy beer or liquor in part of one of Mississippi’s last five dry counties.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Friday that referendums are set for Oct. 15 to allow alcohol sales in Booneville in Prentiss County. One measure would allow sales of liquor and full-strength wine. The other would allow sales of beer and light wine.

Booneville voters rejected beer and light wine sales in 2010 by just 21 votes. Voters across Prentiss County rejected alcohol sales by a broader margin later in 2010.

Supporting legalization is C.J. McCoy of Moving Booneville Forward. He says sales would help businesses and generate tax revenue.

Absentee voting is already underway.

Benton, Choctaw, Walthall and Webster are Mississippi’s other dry counties.