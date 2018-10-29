Voter registration down in MS compared to 2016
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Secretary of State's office is releasing the latest projection of voter turnout in this year's mid-term elections. There are fewer new voters compared with two years ago.
In 2016, around a similar voter registration deadline of September 1st thorough October 8th, there were 44,000 new voters.
This year there were 31,000 new voter within the same timeframe.
In the 2016 presidential election there were 112,967 requested absentee ballots and 104,895 cast.
There are a total of 33,999 absentee ballots received so far this election cycle.
Voters are able to vote by absentee if they fall into one of these categories:
Over 65
Permanently disabled
military/overseas
Will not be in county of residence on election day
The midterm election will be Tuesday November 6th.
