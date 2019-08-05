Voter turnout critical in primary: Digital First

Fewer than 8 percent of registered voters turned up to the polls in last year’s election. After months of campaigning, candidates have done everything they can to make their points on the issues of education, healthcare, the economy and other quality of life matters.

Millsaps Professor, Dr. Nathan Schrader, says it’s now in the hands of voters. He hopes to see a groundswell of turnout at the polls.

In the GOP gubernatorial primary, polls indicate a large number of voters are still undecided, narrowing the potential for a runoff August 27. In a runoff, almost anything can happen because the onus is on candidates in a single race to turn out their support base a second time.

Polls open 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. People who are in the line prior to 7 p.m will be allowed to vote. Join us here at WJTV online, on social and for a live election-night special from 9 to 10:30 p.m.