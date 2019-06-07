Voters get picture of Republican candidates at debate

The public will have their first opportunity to see candidates side by side tonight in Summit.

The Mississippi Federation of College Republicans has been organizing this debate for some time. It kicks off Friday night at 7pm at Southwest Mississippi Community College and will be streamed live on our website here at WJTV.

Debates for the offices of Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General are on the schedule.

The panel of moderators includes; WJTV 12's Byron Brown, Dave Hughes with SuperTalk radio and Courtney Carter, a reporter for Y'all Politics.

Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves, Secretary of State candidate Sam Britton and Attorney General candidate Lynn Fitch all cited scheduling conflicts and will not be present for the Republican candidate debate. Lt. Governor candidates Delbert Hosemann and Shane Quick will also not be attending.