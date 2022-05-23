VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) graduations will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center located at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Boulevard. Graduations will begin at 6:00 p.m. and doors will open at 5:00 p.m. each evening.

All events will be live streamed free on the NFHS Network.

River City Early College – May 25, 2022 – WEDNESDAY

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Live Stream Link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vicksburg-high-school-vicksburg-ms/evt87deec4f51 or https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/warren-central-hs-vicksburg-ms/evt4036a32fb0

Vicksburg High School – May 26, 2022 – THURSDAY

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Live Stream Link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vicksburg-high-school-vicksburg-ms/evtef7073f169

Warren Central High School – May 27, 2022 – FRIDAY

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Live Stream Link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/warren-central-hs-vicksburg-ms/evt5cbc10e7e7

Tickets to graduation ceremonies will be given to graduates to distribute to family members and friends at each school. Noise makers and balloons are not permitted at the ceremonies.