WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A third location will provide summer meals to Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD) students.
All district students can pick up free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from Monday, June 6 to Friday, July 15. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeterias.
Meals will be provided at:
- Academy of Innovation at 1650 Rosa A. Temple Drive
- Dana Road Elementary School at 1247 Dana Road
- Sherman Avenue Elementary School at 2145 Sherman Avenue
Meals will not be served on Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Enrollment is not required to receive the meals.