WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A third location will provide summer meals to Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD) students.

All district students can pick up free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from Monday, June 6 to Friday, July 15. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeterias.

Meals will be provided at:

Academy of Innovation at 1650 Rosa A. Temple Drive

Dana Road Elementary School at 1247 Dana Road

Sherman Avenue Elementary School at 2145 Sherman Avenue

Meals will not be served on Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Enrollment is not required to receive the meals.