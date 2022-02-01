VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD) will host a teacher recruitment fair on Saturday, February 12.

Certified teachers, and those working toward certification, are invited to interview with principals and directors and learn more about VWSD. Participants are asked to bring a resume, a current Mississippi Educator License or evidence that a license will be obtained by August 1, 2022.

Non-education majors who are interested in becoming a teacher can also attend. Those individuals are asked to bring a transcript and can meet with someone to discuss alternate routes to teaching.

The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Academy of Innovation at 1650 Rosa A. Temple Drive in Vicksburg.