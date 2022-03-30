JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waitr announced new initiatives to support its delivery drivers as gas prices remain high in Jackson.

Waitr has implemented a new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations. The GasCard is located within the driver app, allowing them to receive the five-percent discount immediately after purchasing a card.

“Drivers are an important part of our business and the record-high gas prices are directly impacting them,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr. “We have implemented this GasCard program as a way to help combat this issue.”

In addition to the GasCard, Waitr is adjusting its driver pay as another way to help drivers.