JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Men walked a mile in women’s high heels in downtown Jackson on Saturday to raise awareness about domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women have experienced abuse from an intimate partner.

“Walking a Mile in Her Shoes” is a movement that highlights how sexualized violence, which lurks in everyday culture, is harmful.

“When we talk about putting ourselves in positions of other people, sometimes we don’t understand a person’s walk in life. We don’t understand their story, but it just takes pretty much putting their shoes on and, you know, understand that their purpose, their hardships, the things that they’ve had to endure. Although you may not understand, but once you get the background and the back story, maybe you can empathize and sympathize with what they have going on,” said Shavonne Osborne with Butterflies by Grace Defined by Faith.

Advocated and law enforcement asked Mississippians to reach out for help if they see the signs of domestic or sexual violence.