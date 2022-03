DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Walk-A-Thon will be held in Durant on Saturday, March 26. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. at Derrick & Hobb Memorial Park.

Free blood pressure and cholesterol check-ups will be available during the Walk-A-Thon.

Each mile in the event is $5 or $20 for four miles.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Holmes County Scholarship fund.