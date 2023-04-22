JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2nd Annual Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives took place in downtown Jackson on Saturday, April 22.

The African American Wellness Agency created the walk and run to raise awareness to the health disparities that Black men face. They’re on a mission to close the health gap and help Black men liv longer from preventable diseases.

“We came to Jackson because Jackson. Mississippi, happens to be the sickest city in America. And how this all got started, we wanted to make sure that Black men knew that they were dying of the five most common diseases that all were preventable. So, we started in Columbus, Ohio, in 2000, and we did it just as a as a one time awareness campaign,” explained John Gregory, found of the African American Wellness Agency.

The walk raises awareness by calling attention to the need for health screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, STDs, and prostate cancer.

After participating in the walk in Ohio, Jackson’s coordinator knew the capital city could benefit from it.

“Well, when the COVID numbers were being published, I saw that there was a disparity in our community, especially as it pertains to African American men. And we both felt a need to do something to try to address that issue,” said Juan Jones, the coordinator.

During Saturday’s event, men took advantage of the free health screenings and received access to other health vendors while getting some daily exercise. For many, it’s making their overall wellness a priority, along with setting and example for their peers and family.

Organizers said they’re excited to start planning for next year.