Waller campaigns in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Former Mississippi Chief Justice and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Waller made a campaign stop in Hattiesburg today to discuss his highway plan with local workers.

Waller met with workers from Dunn Roadbuilders and pitched his plan to fix Mississippi’s roads and highways.

He says Mississippi’s infrastructure is lagging behind neighboring states, and he wants to change that.

“Mississippi has been left out. 1987 was our last highway program. Our user fees are among the lowest in the nation. Every state around Mississippi has embarked on a new highway program but Mississippi. And of course, the only reasonable, feasible source is user-fees.”

Waller says his user fee plan is similar to a gas tax, however it would act like a tax swap rather than a tax increase.

