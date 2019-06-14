Walmart employee accused of taking pictures in restroom Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) - A Walmart employee is arrested for allegedly trying to take pictures or videos in the restroom 0f the store.

20-year-old Austin Frazier is charged with photographing or filming another without permission where there is an expectation of privacy.

Frazier's was given a $50,000 bond Thursday morning.

Natchez Police Department was dispatched Saturday at approximately 10:15 to Walmart on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive to speak to the father of the girl.

According to a police report, the 3-year-old's father says his daughter was using a stall in the men's restroom when he noticed a person in an adjacent stall using a cell phone to either videotape or take pictures.

According to Natchez police chief Walter Armstrong Natchez, during an inspection in Frazier's phone, police discovered an unclear photo of a man's legs which is believed to be the father of the girl. Another photo with a clearer image of another man in the restroom was found in Frazier's phone as well.

Armstrong says, "We are in the process of identifying the other male in the photos to bring him in for questioning."

This incident is under investigation.