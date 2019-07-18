Walmart giving away free movie tickets to “Disney’s The Lion King”

To celebrate “The Lion King”, Jackson-area Walmart customers can pick up free movie tickets on Saturday at the Madison Walmart.

According to the media release, Walmart invites all lions, lionesses, and cubs in the Jackson area to come to the in-store event and enjoy a wild experience with opportunities including:

Movie Ticket giveaways

Crafting table (handprint and lion tail crafts)

Toy play table

Animal face paint

Exclusive VR experience

Photo opportunities

Food crafting

Poster giveaway (while supplies last)

Tickets will be handed out at the in-store event next to “The Lion King” sign.

Each customer can receive up to four tickets per family.

The tickets are first-come, first-served.

The event starts at noon and ends at 5 pm, located at 127 Grandview Blvd, Madison, MS 39110.