Walmart, Sam’s Club lawsuits against property taxes in Rankin County dismissed

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A series of lawsuits filed by Walmart and Sam’s Club against the Rankin County Tax Assessor and Board of Supervisors have been dismissed in favor of Rankin County.

Walmart and Sam’s Club sought to have the assessed value of its retail stores located in Rankin County reduced by 50 percent. The companies argued the Rankin County Tax Assessor’s determination of value was excessive.

According to officials, the lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice following the decision by the companies to pay all current tax obligations owed to Rankin County without any reduction.