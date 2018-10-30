Walt Grayson's Focused on Mississippi: Monuments on Main Street
Walt Grayson helps tell the stories of the dead in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - With Halloween around the corner, people in the Delta are looking to tell the stories of the dead.
While people may not talk to the dead in a literal sense, people from all walks of life gather to re-enact the lives of those buried in a Greenville cemetery.
When asked why it's important to tell the lives of those who have come and gone, actress Jessica Barksdale Prevost says "It's important to know where they came from, why things are, and how things can be, and how they can also change."
In his official WJTV 12 debut, and in the first part of Focused on Mississippi with Walt Grayson, Walt shows us the Monuments on Main Street.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- China reverses ban on trade in tiger, rhino products
- Hopson takes the blame for USM's losses
- Migrant caravan demands transport as 2nd group enters Mexico
- Sans Freak, Bucks top Raptors to be last NBA undefeated team