Walt Grayson's Focused on Mississippi: Monuments on Main Street

Walt Grayson helps tell the stories of the dead in Greenville

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 07:42 PM CDT

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - With Halloween around the corner, people in the Delta are looking to tell the stories of the dead. 

While people may not talk to the dead in a literal sense, people from all walks of life gather to re-enact the lives of those buried in a Greenville cemetery.

When asked why it's important to tell the lives of those who have come and gone, actress Jessica Barksdale Prevost says "It's important to know where they came from, why things are, and how things can be, and how they can also change."

In his official WJTV 12 debut, and in the first part of Focused on Mississippi with Walt Grayson, Walt shows us the Monuments on Main Street. 

