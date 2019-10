JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- MDOC is asking for fairgoers who may be seeking a new career to stop by their booth.

If you are looking for work & plan to attend the Miss State Fair, stop by the MDOC recruitment booth. The MDOC is recruiting at the fair again this year. Last year, 165 people stopped by the MDOC table at the Trade Mart. See staffers from 11am-3 pm & 5pm-8pm weekday & 1pm-4pm Sun pic.twitter.com/3CYmu52cot — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) October 2, 2019

“While we have a variety of positions available, hiring correctional officers is critical,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “Being at the fair fits right in with how we have been targeting places where a lot of people are.”

Last year, 165 people stopped by the MDOC table at the Mississippi Trade Mart to get information about job openings.