Wanted: Good homes for horses

Live at the State Fair pre-horse auction event!!!

Always wanted a sweet-tempered pony of your own? Well, now’s your chance. Saturday at 10 am if you head over to the Equine Center at the Fairgrounds in Jackson you can take a look at 50 pre-vetted and screened horses looking for a loving home.

The Safe Horse Project along with Mississippi Horse rescue is dedicated to matching each horse with an owner. They also hold an equine fair to teach new potential owners training and nutrition skills. The idea behind the fair is for would-be owners to have a way of finding out more about the animal, the circumstances the horse came from and making sure the person’s skill level is well-matched with the horse.