Local News

Wanted Mississippi man arrested in Alabama

Man arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 05:38 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:38 PM CST

Wanted Mississippi man arrested in Alabama

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala (WJTV) - A Mississippi man wanted on several charges is captured in Alabama. 

Bayou La Batre police arrested Christopher Johnson. He is wanted in Warren County for attempted murder, kidnapping and auto theft. Officer found Johnson after getting a tip he was working at a local business. 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18