Wanted Mississippi man arrested in Alabama
Man arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala (WJTV) - A Mississippi man wanted on several charges is captured in Alabama.
Bayou La Batre police arrested Christopher Johnson. He is wanted in Warren County for attempted murder, kidnapping and auto theft. Officer found Johnson after getting a tip he was working at a local business.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.