JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Warby Parker opened its first retail location in Mississippi this weekend at Highland Village in Jackson. The retailer has more than 200 retail locations across the country.

“We’ve been working diligently to get everything ready for Warby Parker’s grand opening,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “The store will be an incredible addition to Highland Village. We are so excited that Jackson and the surrounding metro area will now have access to one of the best glasses and eyewear brands in the country.”

Warby Parker’s Highland Village location is a one-stop-shop. The store carries the company’s full sun and optical eyewear offerings, as well as their first brand of daily contact lenses and third-party contacts.

Courtesy: Moore Media Group

Courtesy: Moore Media Group

The new store is located in Suite 122, across from Red Square.