JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A retailer for prescription glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses will open their first Mississippi retail store in Jackson.

Warby Parker has more than 200 retail locations across the country and will open its Mississippi location this spring at Highland Village in Jackson.

The new store will be located in Suite 122, across from Red Square. Warby Parker’s Highland Village location will carry the company’s full sun and optical eyewear offerings, as well as their first brand of daily contact lenses, in addition to third-party contacts.

“We are so excited to welcome Warby Parker to Highland Village,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “This is incredible news for Jackson, and we are thrilled that our community will have access to one of the best and most innovative glasses and eyewear brands in the country.”