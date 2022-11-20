JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a warehouse in Jackson on Saturday, November 19.

Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire started at the warehouse around 9:30 p.m. near South Jefferson and South streets. There were many tires in the building, which prevented firefighters from being able to quickly put out the fire.

A WJTV 12 News reporter who was at the scene around 10:50 p.m. said other nearby buildings may have also caught on fire.

Armon said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.