VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said warrants have been issued for the individuals believed to be responsible for a shooting that injured four people at a night club.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooters have been identified by police and warrants have been issued.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in early May at Jacques’ Bar.

Police said two people were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson by a private vehicle. One person was transported to Merit Health River Region and later taken to UMMC. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.