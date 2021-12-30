Warren County agencies take part in Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg Police Department, Office of the District Attorney announced they are joining a task force, along with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

They will implement the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. The Vicksburg Post reported Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide initiative that aims to combat violent crime and reduce repeat offenders.

District Attorney Ricky Smith Jr. said the project will ensure that violent offenders serve the majority of their prison sentences. He will also be able to recommend cases to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for heftier sentences.

According to Smith, the initiative is not expected to have significant impact on first-time, nonviolent offenders.