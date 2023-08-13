WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the incident happened on Highway 80 near the intersection with Mt. Alban on Saturday, August 12.

Warren County deputies said the vehicle that hit the bicyclist, which was identified as a white truck, left the scene of the accident and proceeded west on the highway. The truck was last seen turning north on Mt. Alban and heading towards Culkin Road.

The bicyclist was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. There’s no word on the bicyclist’s condition as of Sunday, August 13.