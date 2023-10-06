WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Repairs will soon be underway on a Halls Ferry Road bridge in Warren County.

The Vicksburg Post reported the road will be closed at least three months during the repairs.

Officials said the bridge, located on Halls Ferry Road near Lee Circle, is 30 years old. There has been erosion of soil surrounding the bridge’s foundation.

The project is estimated to cost $989,299 and will be funded through Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Funds, according to officials.

The road closure is expected to begin during the last week of October 2023. There will be a marked detour for drivers during the closure.