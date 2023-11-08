WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Warren County.

The Vicksburg Post reported deputies received a call about the incident just after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7. The incident happened on Caravane Circle in the Eagle Lake community.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a family member reported they were concerned about a domestic issue. Deputies forced their way inside the mobile home and found the couple deceased inside. They had both been shot once.

The sheriff said it appeared the unidentified man shot the unidentified woman before shooting himself.

The incident remains under investigation.