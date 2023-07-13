WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies arrested a man in connection to a crash that killed two men.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Baron Meeks turned himself in on Tuesday, July 11. He faces two charges of felony DUI causing death.

The crash happened on Halls Ferry Road in April 2023. Investigators said Meeks vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Jeffery D. Harris.

Harris died in the crash. The passenger in Harris’ vehicle, 55-year-old Dwayne L. Williams, was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Williams died several days later due to his injuries.

Meeks appeared in court this week and was given a $75,000 bond. A judge also ordered him to not consume any alcohol or drive any vehicle while out on bond.