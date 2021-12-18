Warren County deputies arrest man for having a gun at elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies arrested a man after he was reported having a gun at Sherman Avenue Elementary School on Thursday, December 16.

The Vicksburg Post reported that someone was rear-ended in the car-rider line at the school. When the driver who was rear-ended approached the other vehicle, a gun could be seen in the driver’s lap.

Deputies said a report was made about the incident, and the 2018 Honda Accord was shortly pulled over on North Washington Street by a Vicksburg police officer. The 40-caliber handgun could be seen in the vehicle, and Tramorris Galvin, 27, was arrested by Warren County deputies.

The newspaper reported that deputies obtained a search warrant for Galvin’s vehicle. Items believed to be narcotics were sent to the state crime lab.

Galvin was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and was released on a $10,000 bond on Friday, December 17. Deputies said the narcotics investigation is ongoing.