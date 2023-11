WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are working to find an auto burglary suspect.

Investigators said the burglaries happened in the Twin Creek Subdivision in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 15.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Lt. Stacy Rollison at 601-636-1761.

Warren County deputies are working to find an auto burglary suspect. (Courtesy: Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office)

For a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).