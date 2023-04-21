WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies said they are searching for a missing two-year-old boy.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, investigators described the boy as a white male with brown hair. He is nonverbal.

Investigators said the child was last seen Friday morning near Stenson Road and Old Highway 27. Authorities have not released any additional information.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the child can contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 636-1761 or call 911.