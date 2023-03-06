WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, March 5, a Warren County deputy was involved in a crash on Fisher Ferry Road.

The Vicksburg Post reported the deputy and an ambulance recently left a medic call and were traveling north on Fisher Ferry Road around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities said the deputy’s patrol car was struck by a pickup truck near Shenandoah Road. The patrol car overturned at the scene.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the deputy and the pickup driver were not injured. However, the deputy was taken to the hospital due to department protocol.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.