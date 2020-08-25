Warren County EMA Director urges neighbors to prepare for Laura

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Planning for a hurricane during this time of year plus dealing with COVID-19 can be a bit stressful. You can’t stop a tropical storm or hurricane, but there are steps that you can be taken to keep yourself safe.

Warren County EMA Director John Elfer said the best way to be prepared for this storm is to pay “close attention.” During this time, the director urged those in the area to be prepared.

“You never know, we could get a spin up tornado here, although we may not see the tropical storm with the forceful winds. We can certainly have some storm systems that evolve out of the hurricane, even though it might not necessarily be at a track of it. But we could have some heavy rain and some wind and also downed power lines. So we always want people to be prepared and never take things for granted,” said Elfer.

The CDC has provided some tips to help safely prepare, evacuate, and shelter for severe storms while protecting yourself and others from COVID-19:

Understand planning may be different this year because of the need to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Give yourself more time than usual to prepare your emergency food, water, and medicine supplies. Home delivery is the safest choice for buying disaster supplies; however, that may not be an option for everyone. If in-person shopping is your only choice, take steps to protect your and others’ health when running essential errands.

Protect yourself and others when filling prescriptions by limiting in-person visits to the pharmacy. Sign up for mail order delivery or call in your prescription ahead of time and use drive-through windows or curbside pickup, if available.

Pay attention to local guidance about updated plans for evacuations and shelters, including shelters for your pets .

. When you check on neighbors and friends, be sure to follow social distancing recommendations (staying at least 6 feet from others) and other CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others.

