Warren County Grand Jury indicts 5 teens on sex abuse charges

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Five teenagers have been indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury on sex abuse charges. They’re accused of raping a then-13-year-old child.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Warren County Grand Jury handed down the indictments during its October 2021 session. The following suspects have been indicted:

Peyton Taylor Davidson, 18 – Charged with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14

Jeff Dominic Howard Moore, 18- Charged with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14

William Alexander Fisher, 19- Charged with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14

Landon Austin Pettway, 18 – Charged with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14

Kyler Morgan, 19 – Charged with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14

The indictment stated the charges involve a series of incidents that happened between August 2020 and September 2020.