WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County 2022 Hazardous Waste Day will be held June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School.

The Vicksburg Post reported the following items can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Tires

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel, and bi-metal cans)

Flammable liquids

Paints

Computers equipment

L.P. Cylinders

TVs

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Ammunition

Document shredding (please remove all staples and paperclips)

The county will also offer proper disposal of the American Flag.