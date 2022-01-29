WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors is considering a new inmate meal vendor for the Warren County Jail as the former company ends its contract.

The Vicksburg Post reported Kentucky-based Kellwell Food Management informed the jail that it would no longer service the facility due to travel and distance effective Sunday, February 20.

The Board is considering Tiger Correctional Services in Jonesville, Alabama as the next vendor. The company charges $2.36 for each inmate meal while Kellwell charged $1.98. The company would be responsible for feeding 91 to 120 inmates.

According to the newspaper, the Hinds County Jail currently uses Tiger Correctional Services. The company will be conducting a site visit at the Warren County Jail on Monday, January 3. County officials said they don’t expect the transition to cause any disruptions.