WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved and authorized the board president to sign a short-term note fore $6.7 million to fund initial costs for a new jail.

Vicksburg Daily News reported multiple bids were up for consideration. The board selected River Hills Bank.

The current jail, which was completed in 1907, has not undergone any major renovations in decades, according to the report.

The new jail would be located along Highway 80.